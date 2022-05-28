Industrialist Adi Srinivas arrested in drugs case

Prominent industrialist D K Adi Srinivas Naidu has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an illicit drug case.
Srinivas was reportedly caught red-handed receiving a package containing cocaine near Sadahalli Gate on the way to the Kempegowda International Airport on May 24, a source said.
Srinivas was driving back to Bengaluru from Hyderabad and had pulled over at Sadahalli Gate for a few minutes. That's when a man rode up on a motorcycle, handed him the package and scooted off.
An NCB team, which had been tailing Srinivas, walked up to his car, confiscated the package and detained him. A search yielded cocaine, the NCB source said.
The NCB later raided Srinivas's residence in Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, but no illicit drugs were found there. A court has remanded Srinivas in judicial custody. He has been lodged in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.
The source claimed that Srinivas was in touch with drug dealers who regularly supplied him with contraband.
He is the son of former Telugu Desam Party MP, D K Audikesavulu Naidu. The family runs Mallya Hospital and other establishments in Bengaluru.
Not the first case
This is not the first time that a member of the politician's family has been caught in a drug case.
On September 28, 2017, Srinivas's son, Geetha Vishnu, allegedly drove his luxury SUV into a Maruti Omni near South End Circle, leaving six people wounded. He was said to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident. The trial is ongoing in the case.
