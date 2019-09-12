Inmates attack juvenile at remand home, complaint filed

The superintendent of the state-run observation home in Madiwala filed a complaint against a few juveniles, who had beaten up a-16-year-old in the remand home on Monday night.

Kamalava Bailur, the superintendent of government observation home in Madiwala, in her complaint stated that five juveniles assaulted the 16-year-old on September 9, between 8 pm to and 8.15 pm. The boy was earlier attacked by six other juveniles, and a complaint was filed in that regard also. All the attackers are of 17 and 18 years of age.

Kamalava said juveniles of 17 and 18 years of age are lodged in a separate dormitory and also from repeat offenders. This was the rarest of a rare case to have happened in the observation home.

She said all the juveniles who attacked him were charged under IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). Since they are already in the custody, they would be produced before the juvenile court for further proceedings.