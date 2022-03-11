Inspector accused of 'raping' woman constable   

A police inspector attached with the State Intelligence has been accused of raping a woman constable on the pretext of marrying her.

Based on her complaint, the Govindaraja Nagar police have registered a case of rape and cheating, and are investigating further.

In her complaint, the woman constable said she knew inspector Madhusudhan since 2017, adding that he took her to a resort on Kanakapura Main Road and had sex with her promising marriage.

On learning that the woman got pregnant in 2019, Madhusudhan took her to Chikkaballapur for an abortion. When she conceived for the second time a few months later, Madhusudhan asked her to take some medicines, which caused a miscarriage.

He rented a house in Moodalapalya in West Bengaluru where he met the woman frequently. But when she insisted on getting married, he assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences. Police are working on tracing the inspector who is at large.

