Inspector’s car window broken; Rs 50K, laptop, hard disk stolen

Unidentified criminals broke the window of a police inspector’s car and made away with a laptop, a hard disk, three pen-drives, and Rs 50,000 in cash. He had parked the car on Race Course Road.

The incident came to light only 10 days later.

Police inspector Arun Salunke, who resides in the Adugodi police quarters, had come to Anand Rao Circle on personal work on January 31. He parked his car bearing registration KA 53/ME 5959 near the Congress office gate, Race Course Road, around 6 pm and walked towards Anand Rao Circle.

He returned to the car around 7 pm and discovered that someone had broken the back window on the left and taken away his laptop bag.

In his complaint, Salunke stated that he had a laptop, a hard disk, three pen drives, and Rs 50,000 in cash in the car.

Based on his complaint, the High Grounds police have registered a case of theft and are making efforts to nab the suspects.

A senior officer said Salunke should have been careful while leaving the vehicle behind with valuables inside. Being a police officer, he is completely aware of such incidents, the officer said.

Salunke is currently posted with the Bengaluru Rural district police. “We are making efforts to nab the miscreants,” the officer added.

