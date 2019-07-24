Intern raped, dumped on road

A 21-year-old student from Mumbai was sexually assaulted in a car by an employee of a private firm she was interning at, and dumped on the road.

The Bengaluru police arrested Nabeel (26), who had asked the victim out for a long drive on the old airport road and assaulted her on June 10. After committing the crime, he dumped her on a deserted stretch.

The woman had come to the city for an internship as part of her academic curriculum and was staying at a paying guest accommodation in BTM Layout.

In her complaint to the police, she said that she befriended the accused, who worked in the company where she was interning.

On June 10, both went on a long drive on the airport road and had food and liquor on the way. After a while, the accused stopped the car at an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

Around 9 pm, he dumped her on a deserted stretch of the airport road near Banaswadi and sped away. The shocked victim managed to reach her paying guest accommodation in BTM Layout. She then called up her parents and narrated the ordeal after which she filed a complaint with the Mico Layout police and returned to her native.

The police swung into action and arrested Nabeel. They are in the process of collecting evidence.

The place where the crime was committed fell under Banaswadi police limits and subsequently, the case was shifted there.

“We are awaiting FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) reports after which we will make the charge-sheet,” said Rahul Shahapurwad, DCP East.