Interstate burglary gang busted

In a 15-day sting operation spanning across Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested an interstate four-member gang, who were posing as cooks and domestic help and stealing valuables.

The police have seized 1.6 kg of jewellery worth Rs 64 lakh from them.

The arrested have been identified as Ananth Kuamr Bhihari (31), Ramesh Chandra Sahu (32), Biswajith Mallik (23) and Dulal Singh Sahu (33).

Targetted locked homes

The four accused, all natives of West Bengal and Odisha, used to target houses that were locked up.

The accused have robbed houses in Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Halasuru, SR Nagar, Byatarayanapura and KP Agrahara, and 15 cases have been registered against them so far.