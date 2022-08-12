IOC employee falls to death from solar company building

A 58-year-old man accidentally fell to his death in the premises of a solar energy company in Kempathimmanahalli, near Devanahalli, on Tuesday. The deceased identified as C Ram Prasad, a resident of JP Nagar, was the general manager in the engineering section at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Police said Prasad, while he was at the Velnet Non-conventional Energy System Pvt Ltd (Kamal Solar) at Kempathimmanahalli village on Tuesday, accidentally fell from a height of 20 feet. The incident happened at 1 pm. He succumbed to the injuries in the evening.

Prasad and his colleague Pramodh were at the plant to inspect a solar water heater that the IOC had ordered from the company. Prashanth, son of the plant owner, requested Prasad to visit a solar generator park set up on the terrace of the company.

At the park, Prasad stepped on a polycarbonate sheet and it broke. He fell to the ground and sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Devanahalli and was later shifted to another hospital in the city. Prasad succumbed to the injuries at 4 pm.

Vishwanathapura police have registered a case of criminal negligence under IPC Section 304 A against Prashanth, based on a complaint filed by Prasad’s son Rahul Prasad.