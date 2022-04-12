IPL bookmaker arrested in Kamakshipalya

IPL bookmaker arrested in Kamakshipalya

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 03:03 ist

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested an alleged IPL bookmaker and seized Rs 2 lakh in cash from him. 

Ganesh C was said to be accepting money from punters who had lost and paying out those who had won when a CCB team caught him on Saturday evening near Sriramanagar Main Road in Kamakshipalya. 

A case has been registered against him at the Kamakshipalya police station. 

According to the CCB, Ganesh took bets via an app for the IPL matches between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans and other teams. He had registered on the app and placed bets on behalf of the punters. He later took money from the losers and paid the winners while pocketing a commission. The money exchange happened via UPI as well as in cash. 

Central Crime Branch
IPL 2022
Match Fixing
Bengaluru news
Crime

