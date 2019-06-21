IT firm staffer files harassment plaint, sacked

A 27-year-old HR executive of an IT firm has filed a police case against her company management for sacking her after she accused her colleague of sexual harassment.

The person she accused happened to be the brother of one of the directors of the company located in Jayaprakash Nagar in South Bengaluru. JP Nagar police took up a case against the accused based on her complaint.

The woman said in her complaint that she joined the company in 2017. One of her colleagues identified as Surendra Kumar harassed her and even stocked her by following her to her house.

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman she lodged a complaint against him with her management seeking disciplinary action against Kumar.

But the company staff abused and threatened her for complaining and terminating her from service without offering any reason. The company did not issue relieving order that would hamper her career, the woman said in the complaint. Police booked the accused for sexual harassment, abetment, conspiracy and criminal intimidation.