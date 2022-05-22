J P Nagar burglary: 10-member gang held

Ten miscreants involved in the burglary of a jewellery shop in JP Nagar have been arrested by the police.

The miscreants had stolen the jewellery by drilling a hole in the wall of the jewellery shop from the second floor of an adjacent building, and had made away with the booty.

The arrested were identified as MS Hussain, Manarul Haque, Suleman Shaikh, Ajijur Rahaman, Ramesh Bista, Saddam, Manarul Shaikh, Saifuddin Shaikh, Saleem Shaikh and Shainur Baby. Around 1.1 kg jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh have been recovered from them.

Manrul Shaikh, Saifuddin Shaikh and Ashok Singh Takuri, who is at large along with three more people, had committed the burglary. They came to the city to burgle. They searched the jewellery shop. On noticing a room for rent next to the jewellery shop, they rented it.

The trio had rented a room on the second floor of a building adjacent to the jewellery shop building. They had drilled a hole in the walls of their room and the adjacent building using a drilling machine to access the jewellery shop. They used a gas cutter to open the locker.

The incident took place in Priyadarshini Jewellers on 14th Cross in JP Nagar 1st Phase, near Sarakki metro station, on April 17 midnight. The owner, K Rajudevadiga, 59, owned the three floors in the building and ran the jewellery shop on the ground floor. The first and second floors were turned into guest houses for the family.

Rajudevadiga had filed a complaint saying that the miscreants have stolen around 5 kg jewellery worth around Rs 2.5 crore. But the police said that the miscreants have stolen around 3 kg of gold jewellery. It was found by the complainant while verifying the details of the stolen jewellery.

"We need to catch four other miscreants to recover the remaining stolen property. The eight people arrested had helped the trio in arranging transportation, logistics and hiding", said a senior police officer.