Jailed for wife’s murder, scrap dealer slips to death

Arrested just two weeks ago for murdering his wife, a scrap dealer has died mysteriously in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara here.

Chinnaswamy, 35, is said to have fallen to death after slipping from the passage of the barrack where he was lodged. On Sunday morning, fellow prisoners found him unconscious and lying in a pool of blood. They alerted the prison authorities who rushed him to the prison hospital and then to Victoria Hospital. He was declared brought dead.

A preliminary investigation shows that Chinnaswamy collapsed after suffering an epileptic attack. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death and are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

Chinnaswamy was arrested on July 14, two days after he allegedly killed his wife by smashing her head with an empty LPG cylinder at their home in Someshwara Layout near Mico Layout in southern Bengaluru.

The police said he often fought with his wife as he suspected that she was having an affair. The couple quarrelled on July 12, which resulted in the wife’s murder. Chinnaswamy had fled to his hometown Dharmapuri but police tracked him down.