Jayanagar firm, its two reps 'cheat' many with promise of WFH jobs

Four people have approached the police seeking action against a private firm and two of its representatives who allegedly cheated them by promising work-from-home opportunities.

Besides Amrut, Mohan Das R, Pallavi and L G Ramesh, who complained to Jayanagar police on Sunday, the suspects allegedly cheated many more.

The four said the firm offered them data entry jobs with the option to work from home and collected Rs 3,500 to Rs 7,000 as a security deposit and Rs 200 as the application fee.

Complainants identified the two representatives of the company Careertec as Arjun and Pavan. Amrut, who was searching for a work-from-home opportunity, noticed the call for a data entry job in the Jayanagar office. He dialled the number in the ad. The man he spoke to asked him to take a test at their office. Amrut appeared for the test on October 28, where Arjun and Pavan collected Rs 200 as application fees and Rs 7,000 as a security deposit. They promised Rs 11,000 earnings for a week and e-mailed him datasheets. He sent them the completed work but did not receive money. Amrut later learnt that the accused people deceived many others.

Police said Ramesh lost Rs 3,900, while Mohan paid the fraudsters Rs 5,200 and Pallavi Rs 3,700.