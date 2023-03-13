Jayanagar resident kills man who made ‘disparaging’ remarks about his wife

A Jayanagar resident allegedly bludgeoned a man to death after the latter made disparaging remarks about his wife. Police have arrested the suspect.
Manikantha (43) was found lying unconscious in KM Colony, Jayanagar 1st Block, around 6.30 am on March 8.
His family was informed by one Suresh K, whose house is situated next to where Manikantha was found.
Manikantha's family didn't suspect anything and took him home. They later rushed him to Victoria Hospital after blood oozed out of his nose. He died later.
Siddapura police took up a case of unnatural death, but the family suspected foul play. The post-mortem report stated that he had been hit on the head with a sharp object.
Police detained Suresh for questioning because it was he who had informed Manikantha's family.
Police succeeded in making him spill the beans. Suresh told the police that Manikantha had come to his house and made some offensive remarks about his wife.
Suresh said he got angry and hit him with a bludgeon, police added.
