Jewel thieves on the run nabbed in Udaipur

Four men, who fled after robbing a jewellery store in the city recently, have been caught in Udaipur, Rajasthan, police said.

The four had barged into the store located in Mylasandra, South Bengaluru, around 7.15 am on July 4.

Dharmendra, a relative of the store owner Bowerlal, was cleaning the store (Ramdev Bankers and Jewellers) and taking out jewellery from the locker. They pointed a gun at him and tied him up. They fled with about 3.5 kg of gold, 25 kg of silver and cash.

On Wednesday, the robbers opened fire when Bengaluru and Udaipur police tried to nab them, but no one was hurt. The police managed to catch them with the guns and the booty. They have not yet disclosed the identity of the robbers. These thieves were wanted by the Rajasthan police.