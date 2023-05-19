Jharkhand woman dies after falling from 9th floor in B'luru

A 37-year-old woman from Jharkhand died after falling from the ninth floor of an apartment building in southern Bengaluru on Thursday. Initial police investigations showed it was a suicide.

The incident was reported from DLF Maiden Heights, a sprawling apartment complex located on Bommasandra-Jigani Link Road, around 3 pm. Nivedita Goswami, a private company employee, was the deceased. She was a Bengali hailing from Dhanbad.

She lived on the first floor of the apartment building with her husband Anjaneya and a four-year-old son, sources said. The husband also works for a private company.

While police investigations showed that Nivedita had taken loans for investments but suffered losses, it is not clear if that's what drove her to the extreme step.

An officer from the Jigani police station said they would register a case of unnatural death and conduct further investigations.

Police are questioning Anjaneya to get a clear picture. No death note has been found yet.