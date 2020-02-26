Jilted lover abducts woman in Bengaluru

A 33-year-old woman was abducted and assaulted in a moving car by a gang of four who dumped her near a graveyard after a two-hour ride.

The prime accused, Ramakrishna, a security guard, was said to be in a relationship with the woman. He decided to abduct her and force her into continuing the affair, after she broke off with him a few months ago.

All the accused were arrested by the Yelahanka police and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Roopa (name changed), a resident of Attur Layout near Yelahanka, was on her way to Thindlu on her scooter on Friday morning. She stopped to attend a phone call when the gang abducted her and drove away in their Omni. She was gagged and taken around Vidyaranyapura, Ramachandrapura and GKVK Ring Road.

They molested her and threatened to pour acid on her if she raised an alarm. After two hours, they dumped her near a graveyard at Ramaiah Garden in Ramachandrapura.

The assailants warned her not to reveal the incident to anyone, but she approached the police soon after and filed a complaint, following which the four were arrested.

The other accused have been identified as Ashok, Shankar and Kumar. All are residents of Ramachandrapura.