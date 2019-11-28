Jilted lover stabs girl for talking to others

A 20-year-old student was stabbed by a spurned lover near her home in western Bengaluru on Monday evening, police said.

Kavitha P, a second-year BCom student at the Government First Grade College, was returning home on a two-wheeler when Raghu, a neighbour, accosted her near Vishnuvardhan Park, Vijayanagar, around 4.30 pm. Her home isn't far from this place.

Raghu said he loves her and does not like it when she talks to others. He vowed not to spare her and suddenly pulled out a knife. He then attacked her, slitting the left side of her neck. He went on to stab her on the right hand and the right side of the abdomen.

A horror-stricken Kavitha screamed for help, drawing passersby and forcing Raghu to flee. A neighbour who was passing by rushed to Kavitha's rescue and took her to a private hospital. She was later admitted to Victoria Hospital.

Kavitha lodged a complaint at the Vijayanagar police station. Police have opened a case of attempted murder and are looking out for Raghu.