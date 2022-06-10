Jilted man throws acid on woman in Bengaluru, arrested

A 34-year-old man who fled the scene after attacking his lover with diluted acid on Friday was arrested by the Kumaraswamy Layout police within hours of the incident. The accused attacked the woman with toilet cleaner (diluted acid) after she turned down his marriage proposal.

The victim is a 31-year-old, who lives in Iliyas Nagar of Kumaraswamy Layout in south Bengaluru. The attacker has been identified as 34-year-old Mohammed Ullah Khan, alias Ahmed Khan, who is a resident of Goripalya of Padarayanapura in west Bengaluru.

Both the victim and the accused are divorcees and have children.

The attack happened around 9.30 am on Friday when the victim was on her way to work at an incense stick factory. Khan met her after she left home and asked her to marry him. When she refused, Khan got angry, took out a bottle that contained diluted acid and threw it on her face.

Passers-by rushed to her when the victim started screaming for help, but Khan escaped. As the victim complained of loss of sight, and burning in the eyes, she was taken to an eye care hospital. After first-aid, she was moved to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, and later to the Burns Ward at Victoria Hospital. A senior officer said the woman was out of danger but had sustained about 15 per cent burns on her face, neck and shoulder.

“The victim complained that she lost vision in her right eye, but after treatment the vision is back. We are hoping she will recover completely with proper treatment,” a senior officer said.

The police said that according to preliminary investigation the accused Khan seemed to have come prepared to attack her.

The police said that Khan and the victim got to know each other when working at an incense stick factory. The two were acquainted for at least two years. Over time, the police said, they got into a relationship. For the past six months at least, Khan had been trying to persuade the victim to marry him, but she kept turning him down and told him that as her elder daughter was 15 years old, she couldn’t marry anyone.

Khan, undeterred, even approached her family for the marriage. They, too, turned him down. The woman, who was tired of Khan’s advances, quit the job and started working in another factory three months ago.

Khan, on Friday, accosted her while she was on her way to Sarakki metro station. Khan attacked her with the toilet cleaner when she rejected his proposal again.

A senior officer said that the toilet cleaner used by Khan was not strong, so the victim did not sustain major burns. Khan was being questioned about where he brought the acid, and when did he start planning to attack her.

This is the second such incident in two months. A jilted man, 34-year-old Nagesh Babu, aka Naga, threw acid on a 25-year-old woman in Sunkadakatte on April 28 when she was outside her place of work.