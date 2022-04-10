JJ Nagar murder was a planned attack, says Chandru’s friend

Simon Raj, a close friend of the 22-year-old Chandru who was killed in a road rage incident recently in JJ Nagar, has claimed that they were targeted since they were not Muslims.

Speaking to a regional news channel here on Saturday, Simon said they had stopped their bike at a bakery in old Guddadahalli for purchasing chicken roll when a motorcyclist hit their bike.

"The motorcyclist questioned us in Urdu about us scolding him. We replied in Kannada that we did not scold him. Soon the motorcyclist and two others started attacking us with lethal weapons," Raj said.

He claimed that around 20 people, including three women, were at the spot and none of them tried to stop the attack.

"I fled from the spot and called Chandru over the phone. The calls went unanswered and hence I returned to the spot to find the trio attacking Chandru."

Raj said that when they replied to the motorcyclist in Kannada, he asked him to say the same in Urdu as he doesn't understand Kannada.

"They did not force us to speak Urdu," Raj said.

But, he opined that it was a "planned attack" to kill non-Muslims as the attackers were ready with lethal weapons and none of the local residents tried to stop them. "We were targeted because we are not Muslims."

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pant said, "As per the information I have got, the incident took place over a minor accident between two two-wheelers."

The city police have maintained that during their investigation, they've learnt that the murder was over a minor accident and not about Urdu. "Raj hadn't mentioned anything about Urdu in the complaint. But after four days, he is making such a statement," said a senior officer.

