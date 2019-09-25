JMB terror case: NIA seizes bomb-making materials

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terror module case in Bengaluru has recovered a huge cache of materials meant for the preparation of IEDs and grenades after raids.

The articles included two cuboid-shaped batteries wrapped with plastic tape and electrical wire, one capacitor, three switches, one micro lithium cell, one transparent plastic box containing black colour chemical wrapped in a white paper, hand gloves, identity cards, rental agreement of one of the hideouts, handwritten letters in Bengali language, one digital camera and silver articles looted during robberies committed in Bengaluru last year.

The seizures were made following disclosures by JMB terror suspect Jahidul Islam alias Kausar, who is in the NIA custody.

He disclosed that after Burdwan blast in 2014, he and his associates took shelter at various hideouts in South India and carried out the activities of JMB in India.

Raids in Attibele

Based on his confession, NIA officials raided their hideouts at Attibele, Kadugodi, KR Puram, Chikkbanavara and Shikaripalya in Electronics City.

Jahidul Islam alias Kausar also pointed out places in Krishnagiri hill, Krishnagiri district, near Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border, where he along with his JMB associates namely Habibur, Arif Fahim alias Fahad had test-fired three rocket shells prepared by them using a crude device between June and October 2017.

NIA officials have also seized remnants of explosive materials such as eight batteries of 1.5 volts each, a hollow cylindrical carton used for launching the rocket shell and pieces of electrical wire.

It might be recalled that in July this year, NIA officials raided a house in Chikkabanavara and recovered five improvised hand grenades, three fabricated grenades caps, three IED circuits and other incriminating materials.

The house was rented by JMB operatives.