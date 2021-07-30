KAMS general secretary survives murderous assault

The general secretary of a state-wide association of private schools says he survived a murderous assault by three unknown men near his house on Thursday.

D Shashi Kumar had just driven back home and was about to get off the car when three passersby attacked him suddenly around 9 pm, a source said. Kumar had the presence of mind to get back into the car and fetch his licensed pistol from the dashboard. The pistol frightened the assailants and they fled the spot. Kumar gave chase but the trio proved too fast. The incident happened at Muthyalanagar, North Bengaluru, and has been caught on a CCTV camera.

Kumar suffered minor injuries to the thigh, the right hand and the back. He reported the matter to the jurisdictional Jalahalli police over the phone.

Recounting the incident to DH, Kumar said his chauffeur had slowed down to pull into the roadside when the assailants came. Kumar was talking to someone on the phone and was about to get off when the trio attacked him. He added that he was going to KC General Hospital for treatment.

Kumar said he didn't suspect anyone. He is the general secretary of the Bengaluru-based Associated Managements of Private Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

A police team visited the crime scene and conducted investigations. A case of attempted murder has been opened and a manhunt has been launched for the assailants. Policemen have been posted at Kumar's house for security, a senior police officer said.