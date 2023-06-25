Kannada actor Anand alleges Rs 18L fraud in land purchase

Kannada actor Anand H has filed a police complaint against the owner of a real estate firm and another person, saying they cheated him to the tune of Rs 18.5 lakh.

The actor, also known as Master Anand, filed the complaint on June 23 at the Chandra Layout police station against Sudheer S, the owner of Multi Leap Ventures Private Limited, and the latter’s personal assistant, Manika K M.

Anand said he was promised a plot in a gated community in Kommaghatta, Kengeri, and paid Rs 18.5 lakh upfront.

According to the FIR, Anand came across empty sites with ‘for sale’ notices when he visited Ramasandra, Kommaghatta, for a film shoot in July 2020.

In response to his inquiries at the firm’s marketing office, Manika and Sudheer provided him with all the details and explained the offers to him. Anand went back home, saying he would decide and revert.

However, Manika and Sudheer kept calling him and lured him with exciting loan schemes. Attracted by the offer, he agreed to buy the site. After negotiations, the deal was finalised for Rs 70 lakh, and a sale agreement was reached.

Between September 2020 and November 2020, the actor transferred Rs 18.5 lakh in four instalments to them. He waited for Sudheer to sanction him a loan for the remaining payment as mentioned in the agreement.

Anand alleged that Sudheer failed to secure the loan and avoided him. Anand later found out that the site had been sold to someone else.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Banning of Regulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, and have launched an investigation.