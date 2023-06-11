Kannada actor Roopesh files complaint against brother, his friends

Kannada actor and producer Roopesh G has filed a complaint against his brother Girish G and three of his friends for threatening to murder him due to his requests for loan repayment.

In the FIR filed on June 9, Roopesh claims that his brother borrowed a total of Rs 33 lakh from him to make films because Girish himself had no money.

He stated he acted as a surety for Girish, who borrowed Rs 40 lakh from Shiragannanavar in Bagalkot, Rs 10 lakh from Ningaraju Palled, and Rs 60 lakh from B V Lokesh in Jinke Bachahalli. Each time Roopesh demanded repayment of the money he had loaned Girish over the years, Girish reportedly made multiple excuses to avoid paying him back. On August 8, 2022, Girish even agreed to repay Roopesh within one month, but failed to do so.

Fed up with his brother’s actions, Roopesh demanded that Girish repay the money he owed him and others. In response, Girish subjected him to foul language and threatened to stab and kill him with a dagger if he continued to demand repayment of the loaned amount. Girish’s friends Anjum, V Krishna Murthy, and Mohan also contacted Roopesh and threatened to kill him unless he wrote a letter stating that he had never loaned money to Girish.

The Mahalakshmipuram police noted that the delay in filing the complaint was due to the complainant being reassured by his brother that he would eventually be paid the amount. The police have filed the FIR under IPC Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 420. They are yet to summon Girish to the station.