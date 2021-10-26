Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish's son 'assaults' neighbours' maids

The son of a Kannada film producer and eight others, including bodyguards, allegedly assaulted two maids of their neighbour.

On Monday, police went to the house of Soundarya Jagadish in search of her son Snehit Jagadish and the other suspects but returned empty-handed as none of them was around.

Police had a tough time going into the residence as nobody opened the door. They had to jump the compound wall through a neighbour's house to gain entry.

The assault took place around 5.45 pm on Saturday.

Anuradha, a house help at a neighbour's house, told the police that Snehit and another man named Rakshit abused her when she asked them to move. She was cleaning the front of her employer's house, and Snehit and Rakshit were standing there. She asked them to move, saying dust may fall on them.

The pair got offended and abused her. They then barged into the house with other people, including Rekha Jagadish, her sister Latha, domestic help named Bhuvana and bodyguards Nikhil and Ashok, and assaulted Anuradha and another maid.

Police have taken up a case against nine people and are searching for the suspects, said Vinayak Patil Vasantrao, DCP (North).