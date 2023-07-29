Karnataka: Boy kills mother's friend after he discovers they grew close

A 44-year-old man, who was employed as a cook, was allegedly killed by his coworker's son on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Bhandari. The accused is his colleague Annapoorna’s son, Rahul.

The deceased is a native of Honnavar in Karwar district. He had severed ties with his family 15 years ago and took to drinking in a big way. The cousin of the deceased, Suresh Bhandari, who runs a paying guest accommodation in Basaveshwara Nagar, brought him to Bengaluru and got him a job as a cook in a paying guest accommodation a few months ago.

Bhandari was doing well in his job and simultaneously grew close to the maid, Annapoorna, who assisted him with cooking. Rahul was angry with Bhandari for building a good rapport with his mother.

Rahul called Bhandari on Friday at 3:30 pm and asked him to come over to his house in Gopalpura near Rajajinagar. When Bhandari arrived at Rahul’s house, he was attacked by the latter using a dagger. Rahul fled the scene after committing the crime.

When Bhandari did not return even after several hours, his cousin, Suresh, grew suspicious. Around 5.30 pm, Suresh informed Annapoorna about Bhandari going missing and tagged along with her to her home.

They ventured into her house to find a dagger on the window covered with blood. They followed the blood marks, which led to the bedroom, and found Bhandari lying in a pool of blood. He had deep cuts on his hands and chest.

Annapoorna called her son only to find his phone was switched off. Suresh immediately reached out to the police and registered a complaint at the Magadi Road police station. He was convinced that Rahul had committed the crime.

The investigating officers told DH that they have ascertained Rahul was the killer and launched a search for him. 'Annapoorna and Bhandari had grown closer in the last two months, which infuriated Rahul, and this provoked him to kill Bhandari,' said the officer.

An FIR has been filed under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC.