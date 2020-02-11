Karnataka HC notice to govt over cab fare notification

The high court on Monday ordered issuing a notice to the principal secretary of the transport department over its notification fixing fare for cabs operating in areas under BBMP limits.

Hearing a public interest litigation petition by advocate Mohammad Dastgir, a division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka ordered the notice and sought clarifications from the Bengaluru Urban Regional Transport Authority (RTA), the Bengaluru Rural RTA and the controller of Legal Metrology Department.

The petitioner contended that the notification was illegal and should be annulled.

“The government should ensure all taxis operate with the fare meter,” the petitioner said, seeking directions to the transport department to put the notification in abeyance till the petition is disposed of by the court.

The department has fixed fare for taxis by classifying them into four categories. The notification was issued under Section 67 1(d) (i) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 in March 2018.