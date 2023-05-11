Kerala duo deported from Switzerland for travelling with fake passports

Kerala duo deported by Switzerland over fake passports

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • May 11 2023, 03:17 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 00:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men deported by Switzerland for entering the country on fake passports were arrested by the Bengaluru police after they landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here. 

Police have booked two travel agents for helping the pair go to Switzerland on fake passports. 

Immigration officer Ashok N has filed a police complaint in this case. Police have booked them under the Passport Act. 

Sarath Kumar Sivan Pillai, 27, and Abraham Kochumathai, 47, both from Kerala, landed in the city around 3.30 am on May 7. They had travelled to Geneva on work. 

The men told the police that they got the fake passports with the help of Fly Dreams agents Jossy Alex and Antony Joseph. Officials learnt that Alex and Joseph live in France and have helped some other people from Kerala to go to Europe. 

