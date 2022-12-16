Kerala student found with throat slit inside hostel toilet

A first-semester student was found dead inside the toilet of his hostel room at a private engineering college on Bannerghatta Road, South Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Police suspect that Nitin Narayanan (19) killed himself by slitting his throat. The incident was discovered by his roommate around 6.30 pm.

Nitin, a native of Kozhikode, was a first-semester student at AMC Engineering College and joined the hostel on December 1. Police said Nitin’s classes began on Wednesday but he didn’t attend any. He informed his roommate that he would be attending classes from Thursday onwards.

Nitin’s roommate left for shopping after college hours and returned to the hostel around 6.30 pm. He wanted to freshen up. When he got to the toilet, he found the door locked from the inside. He knocked on the door but didn’t get a response. He peeped through the window and was horrified to find Nitin lying in a pool of blood. He alerted the hostel warden and broke open the toilet door. Nitin was dead.

Police later found out that Nitin’s throat was slit with a knife. They sent the body for post-mortem and informed his family. They have taken up a case of unnatural death.

Nitin’s father works in Dubai. His uncle and other relatives arrived in the city on Thursday evening. Police did not find a death note in the room. His family told them that it was the first time Nitin had lived away from home. They suspect that he may have slipped into depression because of that.

Police are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.