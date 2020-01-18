Key terror suspect, cousin held

Police on Friday said they had arrested Mehboob Pasha, believed to the mastermind of an alleged plot to create communal disturbance in the state, along with one of his cousins.

A joint team of the Internal Security Division and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Pasha and Mohammed Mansoor in a case registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Suddaguntepalya police station on January 7. A court has sent the duo in police custody for 10 days. The CCB claims Pasha was the head of a splinter group of al-Badr, a banned outfit.

A senior CCB officer said they would question the two men about their alleged plans and links, if any, with foreign groups. A senior officer quoted the duo as saying they had links with an anonymous handler. “Our team is trying to track down another person who may lead us to this handler,” he added.

City police chief Bhaskar Rao said he would share more details about the suspects at a press conference later.