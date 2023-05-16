KFC outlet in South Bengaluru vandalised, employees injured

A gang of unidentified men vandalised a KFC outlet in South Bengaluru and left three employees with minor injuries on the midnight of May 12.

Employees of the outlet in Kadirenahalli refused to serve food to the men beyond the stipulated hour, triggering the attack.

One of the injured employees, 28-year-old Sai Upendra, said in his complaint that the men assaulted him and his co-workers Aravind, 21, and Venkatesh, 23.

A group of seven to eight people arrived at the KFC outlet at 12.20 am, carrying beer and requesting food from the staff. The staff told them that they could not serve food past business hours and asked them to leave. They also told the group they were not allowed to consume alcohol inside the outlet.

The men left, but they returned around 12.40 am and created a ruckus at the outlet. An argument ensued, and the gang ransacked the furniture in the outlet. They assaulted three of the employees with beer bottles, threw a wheelchair, besides damaging a computer, printer, table, CCTV monitor and DVR system, and other valuables. A bike belonging to KFC parked in the premises was also destroyed.

A senior police officer said the argument started when the men returned to the outlet and saw a man consuming beer inside. They questioned the staff about allowing someone else to drink in the outlet while refusing them permission.

"We have taken up a case and are verifying the CCTV footage from a nearby building to get a clearer idea about the attack," the officer said.