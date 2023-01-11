KG student tossed out of school van, crushed to death in Bengaluru

4-yr-old tossed out of van, crushed to death in B'luru

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 11 2023, 04:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 16:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A four-year-old girl studying in kindergarten was tossed out of the moving school van whose rear wheel crushed her head on Kanakapura Road on Monday.

The deceased Raksha, who lives with her parents in Siddenahalli near Harohalli on the city outskirts, went to Sri Sai International School in Ramanahalli Gate near Bidadi in the van and returned home by the same vehicle.

On Monday, Raksha rode to school in the van with the license plate KA-03-AA-580 around 9 am.

While returning home in the same vehicle around 3.45 pm, on Picchanahallikere-Siddenahalli Road, Raksha was thrown out of the vehicle through the door and was run over by its rear wheel, causing her death.

Driver on run

Police have formed a special team to nab the driver, who is on the run. “We have got clues about the driver’s whereabouts and he will be nabbed at the earliest,” said a senior police officer.

Raksha’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Tuesday.

