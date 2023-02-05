KGF Babu’s sister alleges her house set on fire

KGF Babu’s younger sister has alleged that her house was set on fire on Saturday. She alleged the involvement of former MLA R V Devaraj’s son-former BBMP corporator R V Yuvaraj and eight others in the act.

Shaheen Taj, 55, a resident of 4 B Cross, Lalbagh Road, KS Garden, told Sampangiramanagar police that she has been staying in the house for the last 25 years.

Around 10 people entered the premises, poured petrol and set the house on fire. She alleged that the accused set the fire over political rivalry.

A senior officer said a slipper stand and a few valuables in the passage connecting the first and second floor were set on fire.

“We have taken up a case based on her complaint under IPC Sections 436 – mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, 149 – unlawful assembly and 506 – criminal intimidation and are investigating,” he said.