KIA toilet cleaner caught selling gold bars given by flier

A member of the housekeeping staff at the Kempegowda International Airport has been caught trying to sell six gold bars to a jeweller in Kolar district, police said.

Anjinappa, 28, was caught by Chintamani police after the owner of Balaji Jewellers suspected something fishy when the former turned up to sell the gold bars on Monday. The gold bars weigh 700 grams and are worth about Rs 30 lakh.

Anjinappa’s job is to clean washrooms at the airport. Two months ago, an inbound flier offered him money to get a package out of the airport. The lure of a quick buck excited Anjinappa and he took the offer.

While smuggling the package out, he decided to check its contents and was astonished to find six gold bars inside. He decided to pocket the gold bars. He hoodwinked the flier and brought the gold home, hoping to sell it later.

While police have taken Anjinappa into custody for further interrogation, an investigating officer said they would review the CCTV footage of the airport to identify the flier who allegedly handed over the package to Anjinappa.