Kidnapped for Rs 25 lakh ransom, 10-year-old boy brutally murdered; 2 held

Bengaluru police have arrested two suspects from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, but their kingpin, a native of Bihar, is still on the run

  • Jun 07 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 03:51 ist
The boy was kidnapped from Hebbagodi and killed at a desolate place near Jigani. Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

A 10-year-old boy kidnapped for a Rs 25 lakh ransom last week has been found brutally murdered. 

Bengaluru police have arrested two suspects from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, but their kingpin, a native of Bihar, is still on the run. 

Asif Alam, 10, the son of Mohammed Abbas, a resident of Shikaripalya near Hebbagodi, South Bengaluru, was kidnapped on June 3. Abbas went to the police. 

Once the kidnappers learnt about the complaint, they killed the child for the fear of getting caught, said a police source. 

The boy was kidnapped from Hebbagodi and killed at a desolate place near Jigani. 

Police arrested two suspects, identified as Mohammed Naushad and Siraj, from Raipur. They were produced before a local court and are being brought to Bengaluru on transit remand, the source added. 

The kidnap was hatched by a Bihar native who had come to Bengaluru for work. He wanted the money for his money, according to police. 

