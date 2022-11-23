Killer drives to police station with corpse in Bengaluru

Staff at the Ramamurthynagar police station were in for a shock in the wee hours on Monday when a man drove in with the corpse of a person he had killed.

Preliminary police reports said Rajashekar (31), walked into the station around 12.55 am and confessed to having killed the man. Assistant sub-inspector Buddegowda called sub-inspector Kumar and informed him about the visitor and his confession.

Kumar rushed to the station to find a Hyundai Accent car parked outside the station with the body of the deceased, identified as Maheshappa (45), on the rear seat.

On questioning, Rajashekar, a mechanic and resident Jayanthinagar in Ramamurthynagar, said he had assaulted Maheshappa over a financial row but claimed that he did not intend to kill.

Maheshappa was known to Rajashekar’s mother Savitha for the past 13 years. He had introduced himself as the founder of an NGO and claimed he would help her get government loans. Savitha introduced him to a few of her relatives and friends who all paid Maheshappa around Rs 2 crore, hoping to get the loan. Maheshappa, however, cheated them and refused to return their money.

Rajashekar told the police that his mother had to sell their house to pay Maheshappa. Those cheated by Maheshappa pressured Savitha to return the money.

Rajashekar went to Maheshappa’s native place in Nanjangud on Nov 19 to recover the money. Maheshappa took Rajashekar to Mysuru, Channapatna, Ramanagara and then to Bengaluru, saying he would get the money. After he failed get the money, Rajashekar hit Maheshappa several times with an iron rod. At around 10 pm on Sunday, Rajashekar stopped his car near a hotel in Avalahalli in Bengaluru Rural, leaving Maheshappa in the car. On his return, he found Maheshappa dead.

Rajashekar drove around for three hours before deciding to surrender to the police.