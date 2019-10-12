Kingpin of Lalitha Jewellery heist surrenders in city

The mastermind in the Rs 13-crore Lalitha Jewellery robbery in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, surrendered himself before the 11th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Mayo Hall here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Murugan, a history-sheeter, and a native of Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu.

He has many robbery and dacoity cases pending against him and was on the run for several years. He masterminded the Lalitha Jewellery heist where two masked

men robbed the store on October 3.

A day after the robbery, Tamil Nadu police arrested Manikandan, 32, a resident of Tiruchirapalli. Murugan’s relative and accomplice Suresh, 28, surrendered himself

before a court in Chengam in Thiruvannamalai on Thursday.

Murugan, who was also involved in a robbery case reported from Banaswadi police station limits, came to the city with his advocate and surrendered before the court.

The Tiruchirapalli special task force was on his trail and was set to arrest him and is likely to file an appeal seeking his custody on Monday.