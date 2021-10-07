Koramangala couple cheated of Rs 4.41 crore for black magic that didn't work

A married couple from Koramangala spent a whopping Rs 4.41 crore on black magic to get themselves out of various problems. In the end, what they got was nothing but cheating.

Police say the couple had fallen to the shenanigans of a 10-member gang that falsely claimed to protect people from witchcraft.

Police arrested two people last Friday and recovered around Rs 10 lakh in cash, one kg of gold jewellery and 12 kg of silver articles from them. The suspects have been identified as Jayashri, 48, a resident of Thyagarajanagar, and Rakesh K V, 37, a resident of Banashankari 3rd Stage.

Their alleged victim is Geetha Gurudev, 50, a resident of Koramangala.

Geetha had known Jayashri for more than two years and often talked to her about her personal life, including legal matters. Claiming to know witchcraft well, Jayashri told Geetha that her relatives had hexed her and suggested that she go for black magic to get rid of the spell or else she and her family would bleed to death.

Jayashri’s talk scared Geetha. She discussed the matter with her husband Gurudev R, and the couple eventually decided to seek Jayashri’s help in black magic. Jayashri agreed.

In July last year, Jayashri visited the couple’s home with a man named Bhushan, and they together performed some black magic. Between July 2020 and March this year, Jayashri and her associates got the couple to transfer a total of Rs 4.41 crore to various bank accounts. The couple borrowed money from friends and pawned gold jewellery to pay them.

But even after spending such a large sum of money, the couple didn’t get the desired solution to their problems. On July 18, they asked Jayashri to return their money only to get beaten by a group of men and women. The couple was threatened with death if they asked for money again, according to their police complaint.

Astrologer who used ‘fear to lure customers’

Jayashri hails from Hassan and has been living in Bengaluru for the last 25 years.

Police said Jayashri started off with performing puja and offering astrological services. She operated in Nagendra Block, Vidyapeeta and Thyagarajanagar areas of South Bengaluru.

Police also said Jayashri used fear tactics to get customers. She would tell

people that they are in trouble and must perform special puja to solve their problems. She also promised her customers that following her advice would make them rich.

Rakesh, the second arrested suspect, is in the construction line. He has known Jayashri since 2018 and received Rs 1.19 crore in his bank accounts from her to spend on construction projects, according to police.

