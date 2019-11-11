KPL fixing: Bookie who fled to Caribbean held

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested an international bookie in connection with the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting scam.

Sayyam, a native of Haryana, was arrested on Friday after the CCB sleuths managed to flush him out of his hideout in the Caribbean.

With this, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to eight.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), said the accused is an international bookie who fled the country soon after his involvement in the scam came to light. “Our team had visited his house and made enquiries. We received information about him coming to the country and arrested him,” he said.

A lookout notice was issued against Sayyam last week.

Earlier, Bhavesh Bafna, another bookie working as a drummer for Bijapur Bulls franchise, was arrested for allegedly approaching a bowler of Bellary Tuskers to fix a match. An FIR was registered following a complaint filed by Tuskers’ bowler Bhavesh Gulechha.

Bafna is said to have introduced Sayyam to Gulechha.