KPL match-fixing scam: International bookie in CCB net

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths caught Jitin Sait, a 32-year-old international bookie in connection with the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting scam and spot-fixing racket.

“We had obtained and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Sait, and on Sunday, he was caught after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from the Netherlands. He had already taken an anticipatory bail from the court in the case, and was questioned on Sunday,” a senior police officer said.

Sait was summoned again on Monday and was interrogated in detail regarding his involvement in the KPL scam.

Sait is native of Sonipat in Haryana and is a close associate of Sayyam, another bookie who was arrested earlier by the CCB.

The duo is said to be involved in fixing matches and running inter-state betting rackets.

Like Sayyam, Sait was also in touch with several players and cricket team members to run the scam, and this is also being probed, the officer said.