KSRTC bus conductor held for molesting passenger

A 40-year-old KSRTC bus conductor, attached to the Puttur depot, was arrested for molesting and sexually harassing a woman passenger.

The accused conductor, Isubu Ali Tallura, was suspended from service on Monday.

On February 15, the 21-year-old victim, a resident of Kathriguppe, took the bus to Hassan from Govardhan Theatre near Yeshwantpur.

After travelling some distance, the accused sat next to her and started touching her inappropriately. She tried to avoid him, but the accused continued his harassment.

The victim then started recording his acts on her mobile phone.

Noticing this, Tallura tried to snatch her phone and demanded that she share her number with him. The victim got up, slapped him in the face and got off the bus at Bellur Cross. She took another bus to reach Hassan.

She later shared the video with her family members, and after consulting with them, filed a complaint with the Subramanya Nagar police.

When the conductor returned to the city on Sunday, the police nabbed him. He was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was involved in similar incidents in Puttur, and the Bengaluru police are gathering information from their Puttur counterparts.

The KSRTC on Monday released a document, stating that the conductor has been suspended from duty.