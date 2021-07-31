KSRTC driver killed in accident at Majestic bus stand

A KSRTC driver was killed in a series of bus collisions at the entrance of the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic, central Bengaluru, early on Thursday morning.

Ningappa, 45, had driven a bus from Attibele, pulled into the entrance of the bus station and was walking to the toilet when the accident occurred around 4.30 am.

Hanumantappa, who was driving a bus from the Davangere depot, struck an Airavata bus from Gangavati at the entrance of the bus station before hitting Ningappa. The Airavata bus went on to hit the Attibele bus and another pedestrian.

Pedestrian's legs severed

While Ningappa succumbed to the injuries, the other pedestrian, a Jharkhand native named Ranjit Kumar, suffered critical injuries as both his legs were severed in the crash.

Upparpet police have arrested Hanumanthappa.