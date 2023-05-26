K'taka: Vehicle theft gang arrested

The Bharathinagar police have arrested two miscreants accused of robbing people and stealing vehicles. They have recovered 17 two-wheelers, two autorickshaws, and valuables worth Rs 15 lakh. The arrest has led to the resolution of 16 registered cases within the Bharathi Nagar and Pulakeshinagar police station limits.

The apprehended individuals are Mohammed Jabi, alias Kaalu, residing in Shivajinagar, and Yaseen Khan, alias Macchi, from Thimmaiah Road. Efforts are underway to capture the remaining member of the gang.

On May 21, the trio targeted Mohammed Shamshad, a 42-year-old tailor near Netaji Road Bridge in Bamboo Bazar, and forcefully took his scooter. They threatened him with knives, demanding money. Failing to obtain any cash, they pushed Shamshad onto the road and fled after snatching the scooter key.

Jabi, with involvement in 13 cases including murder, robbery, and vehicle thefts, has an extensive criminal record. The gang specifically targeted late-night and early-morning commuters.