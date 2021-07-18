Labour Department officials rescue minor working in Bengaluru bar

Labour Department officials rescue minor working in bar

The boy, just four days short of turning 14, is a native of Chikkamagaluru and has studied up to class 8

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Jul 18 2021, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 05:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A minor boy employed in a bar and restaurant was rescued by Labour Department officials on July 12.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry and recording the boy’s statement, they filed a complaint against the owner of the establishment with the Banaswadi police on Friday.

In his complaint, senior labour inspector R T Shashidhar stated that they received a tip-off about a boy being employed at Sri Yellamma Bar & Restaurant in RS Palya on Kammanahalli Main Road. Officials visited the place and rescued the boy on July 12.

Though the boy told the officials that he had been working there for three days, the NGO found that he had been working with them for a month.

The boy, just four days short of turning 14, is a native of Chikkamagaluru and has studied up to class 8. Since he does not have regular classes, he was sent to work.

“We have verified his documents, including his Aadhaar card and school records,” an official said.

The boy and his parents were counselled about child labour. The parents have been warned not to send their son to work again and were sent home. “We have taken up a case under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act and are probing further,” said the investigating officer.

Bengaluru
Crime
Child labour

