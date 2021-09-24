Labourer arrested for raping minor girl

Labourer arrested for raping minor girl

The man lured the girl living in the same neighbourhood by offering to buy chocolates and sexually abused her

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 24 2021, 04:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 04:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Chikkajala police have arrested a daily wage labourer for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on September 15.

The man lured the girl living in the same neighbourhood by offering to buy chocolates and sexually abused her near his house around 8 pm. The girl’s mother was out at a nearby market to buy vegetables and her father was at work.

The parents learnt about the abuse only the next day when the girl informed them about it and complained of pain in her private parts.

The mother told her husband about the incident and then to her family. She filed a complaint on Wednesday evening. Police have arrested the accused and are investigating further.

Bengaluru
rape
Arrest
sexual assault

