Labourer arrested for raping minor girl

The Chikkajala police have arrested a daily wage labourer for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on September 15.
The man lured the girl living in the same neighbourhood by offering to buy chocolates and sexually abused her near his house around 8 pm. The girl’s mother was out at a nearby market to buy vegetables and her father was at work.
The parents learnt about the abuse only the next day when the girl informed them about it and complained of pain in her private parts.
The mother told her husband about the incident and then to her family. She filed a complaint on Wednesday evening. Police have arrested the accused and are investigating further.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'Gambling is a bad habit!'
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - Sept 24, 2021
Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut
IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer
In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US
Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban
Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win
Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'