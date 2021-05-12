Labourer dies after ferocious attack by employer’s dog

Narasimhalu’s cries for help drew his fellow workers, and he was rushed to hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival

  May 12 2021
  updated: May 12 2021
A labourer working at a building site in Attur Layout near Yelahanka in Northeast Bengaluru died after his employer’s family dog mauled him on Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

Narasimhalu alias Narasimha, 36, was taking rest after lunch at the building site whose owner lives right next door. 

Around this time, the owner went in to the house to get food for their family dog, a pit bull. She however left the dog unlatched. The pit bull sneaked out and reached the adjacent building site. Seeing the dog, Narasimhalu panicked and tried to run. The pit bull apparently sensed danger and attacked him ferociously. 

Narasimhalu’s cries for help drew his fellow workers, and he was rushed to hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

An officer from the Yelahanka New Town police station, which has jurisdiction over Attur Layout, said it wasn’t unclear whether Narasimhalu died from the dog attack or had a cardiac arrest. The body has been kept in the mortuary and will be subjected to a post-mortem, the officer added. 

No police complaint yet

“We have not received any complaint from his family. If they file a complaint, we will take the necessary action against the dog owner,” the officer said. 

Narasimhalu hailed from the Raichur district and had been staying in Kodigehalli in Bengaluru. He had been working at the site along with other labourers. 

