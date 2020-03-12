Labourer electrocuted while erecting pandal

A labourer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live line while installing a pandal in northern Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the victim was Prajwal S, a resident of MK Nagar, who worked as a daily wager at a furniture store run by one Srinivas, who puts up tent houses.

On Saturday, around 1.30 pm, they were installing a tent (shamiyana) near the house of one Khalid for his daughter’s wedding. While erecting the shamiyana, Prajwal lifted an iron rod and came in contact with a live power line. He was electrocuted and collapsed to the ground. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah Hospital, but died at the hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by Manjula, Prajwal’s mother, the Yeshwantpur police have booked Srinivas and Khalid, charging them with causing death by negligence.

The police also charged the Bescom officials concerned for negligence and issued notices to them to appear for questioning.