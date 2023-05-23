Labourer falls into drainage while cleaning pond, dies

Labourer falls into drainage while cleaning pond at KIAL, dies

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 23 2023, 03:05 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 03:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 52-year-old labourer who was cleaning a pond in the Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIA) premises died as he got injured falling into a drainage.

A complaint filed by Ravindra Singh, the son of Rajendra Singh, a native of Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, stated that he and his father worked for a company called PSN Green as daily wage labourers. The company would assign work to them at various places.

Ravindra, his father and a few others had been sent to work on a project on the airport premises. The father-son duo arrived in Bengaluru on May 16 and had been accommodated at a labour camp in Muttugadahalli village. 

Around 9 am on May 19, they had been asked to clear the mud and plants from pond-8 in front of Bravo-1 on Cargo Road in KIA. At 2.30 pm, Rajendra screamed for help. Ravindra rushed over and found his father in the drainage chamber.

Ravindra told police that his father sustained injuries to his head and legs. Rajendra was brought out of the chamber with the help of other labourers and was rushed to the hospital in Mylanahalli. After first aid, he was taken to a private hospital in Devanahalli, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In his complaint, Ravindra said no safety measures were provided, which caused his father to fall into the drainage and sustain severe injuries. The drainage was not closed despite labourers working nearby.

A senior official said based on Ravindra’s complaint, KIAL police have taken up a case of negligence causing death against P S Naidu, MD of PSN Green; manager Naveen Chowdari; and others. They are investigating further.

