Labourer falls into sump, dies

A 28-year-old labourer drowned after he developed convulsions and fell into a water tank at his workplace in Jigani on June 5.

Indraram, a native of Rajasthan, and had come to the city a month ago. He lived in a labour shed near his stone company, police said.

The Jigani police have booked Ummar and Aslam, the two owners of Makarana Stone company in Haragdde village in Jigani, for criminal negligence of having let the water tank open when labourers worked.

According to the police, the incident happened around 11 am when Indraram told his colleague that he was going to charge his mobile phone. A few moments later, he started getting convulsions and fell into a water sump near the cutting machine.