Labourer falls off under-construction building in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi, dies

A 47-year-old construction labourer who fell down from the second floor of an under-construction building succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Preliminary police probe revealed that Elumalai, hailing from Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu, was working in the multi-storey under-construction building in NGEF Layout in Nagarabhavi.

At 7 pm on Monday, Elumalai was getting down from the building with other labourers using the makeshift wooden stairway. He fell from the second floor and suffered injuries to the head.

His coworkers shifted him to a private hospital from where he was taken to Victoria Hospital for further treatment. Elumalai failed to respond to the treatment and died on Wednesday morning.

On hearing about the accident, police officers visited the construction site and noticed the absence of security measures for labourers.

Chandra Layout police have registered a case of negligence causing death against building owners Muniraju Babu and Shivshankar Choudhary, and contractors Shativelu and Vadivelu. They are investigating the case further.

