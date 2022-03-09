Labourer falls off under-construction building, dies

Labourer falls off under-construction building in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi, dies

Chandra Layout police have registered a case of negligence against the building owners and 2 contractors

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Benglauru,
  • Mar 09 2022, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 23:45 ist
The under-construction building in Nagarabhavi where the labourer died. Credit: Special arrangement

A 47-year-old construction labourer who fell down from the second floor of an under-construction building succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Preliminary police probe revealed that Elumalai, hailing from Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu, was working in the multi-storey under-construction building in NGEF Layout in Nagarabhavi.

At 7 pm on Monday, Elumalai was getting down from the building with other labourers using the makeshift wooden stairway. He fell from the second floor and suffered injuries to the head.

His coworkers shifted him to a private hospital from where he was taken to Victoria Hospital for further treatment. Elumalai failed to respond to the treatment and died on Wednesday morning.

On hearing about the accident, police officers visited the construction site and noticed the absence of security measures for labourers.

Chandra Layout police have registered a case of negligence causing death against building owners Muniraju Babu and Shivshankar Choudhary, and contractors Shativelu and Vadivelu. They are investigating the case further.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Death
Police

What's Brewing

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

 