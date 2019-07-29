Labourer killed at work

A 25-year-old labourer was killed and another injured after they slipped from the fourth floor of an under-construction building belonging to the Delhi Public School at Sathanur in Bagalur on Saturday.

While Koimul Haq, from Assam, died on the way to the hospital, his friend Abdul Zakir, 27, sustained severe injuries and is being treated at a private hospital.

Haq and Zakir, sitting on the centring of the fourth floor, were busy with the fabrication work. One of the folds broke, and both of them crashed down. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Haq brought dead.

A preliminary probe revealed the school management had given the fabrication work contract to one Muniswamy, who had hired the workers. Police booked him for causing death due to negligence as he did not provide safety gear.